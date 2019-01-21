Stenhousemuir keeper savours battling draw against Aberdeen

Graeme Smith admits it’s rare magical moments like Saturday’s Scottish Cup draw at Pittodrie that explain why the 35-year-old goalkeeper is still playing long after his full-time career came to an end.

Someone who started out as a youngster with Rangers before moves to the likes of Motherwell and Hibernian, as well as time with Brighton in England and even a season at Gabala in Azerbaijan, is now the veteran between the sticks at Stenhousemuir.

He certainly rolled back the years with a series of second-half saves as the Warriors lived up to their nickname by inflicting Aberdeen’s most embarrassing result since Derek McInnes took over as manager.

So far that’s certainly the highlight of a first season at Ochilview largely spent propping up the League 1 table and maintaining an enthusiasm to continuing in the role while juggling the demands of a full-time job.

Smith recovered from concussion in a 5-1 drubbing against Raith Rovers two weeks ago to play his part in earning next Tuesday’s replay but was quick to praise his 13 team-mates who also put their bodies on the line to earn a second shot at the Dons.

That was quite an achievement against Aberdeen, who prepared for the tie at a state-of-the-art training camp in Dubai while their opponents were fitting in training on freezing nights at Ochilview after a hard day’s graft.

Smith has seen the demands from both sides now and said: “I am an account manager in sales in security and I have been there for five years as I had to get a job when I went part-time and that is just reality.

“I am still trying to enjoy the football but it is hard when you are not getting home until 10.30pm after you had done a shift and had training.

“Hopefully games like today show I can still do it – even at 35! If I can keep playing for a couple of years then afternoons like this help.

“I was pleased with the saves I made. They were big saves at big moments. That, though, is not taking anything away from the boys in front of me, who defended really well and ran themselves into the ground for the team.”

The 261 travelling fans celebrated with the players at the end as though they had actually won the Scottish Cup. No wonder after their struggles in League 1 this season as Mark McGuigan’s stunning diving header that wiped out Max Lowe’s first-half opener left Aberdeen looking the more anxious side in the final 19 minutes.

Their captain, Graeme Shinnie, is certain they will make amends in the return after admitting they nearly paid the price for underestimating their opponents.

“We’re not out, so it’s not all doom and gloom,” he said. “It was a disappointing and frustrating day but I think the main thing is we’ve got a chance to put it right. We scored a good goal and maybe took our foot off the gas a wee bit.

“We have to give credit to Stenhousemuir because they did what a team would do when they come here. They took a advantage of a mistake and deservedly so.

“It’s frustrating but we’ve got a job to do now down there.”