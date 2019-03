Have your say

Both William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals will be played at Hampden Park, it has been confirmed.

Hearts will take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the nation­al stadium on Saturday 13 April at 12.15pm, with Aberdeen and Celtic meeting the following day at 2pm.

Both games will be live on Premier Sports, with Hearts v Caley Thistle also live on BBC Scotland.

Tickets are priced at £20 and £30 for adults and £10 and £15 for concessions (under 16 and 65 and over).