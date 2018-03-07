Scott McKenna signs new long-term deal at Aberdeen

Scott McKenna has put an end to speculation surrounding his future after signing a new deal at Aberdeen.

The centre-back was linked with a move to Hull in the January transfer window, but the Dons rejected all advances and have tied him down to a long-term deal.

McKenna, who will be hoping for a first Scotland call-up in next week’s squad announced by Alex McLeish, has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal to keep him at the club until 2023 after an impressive first full season at Pittodrie.

Hull were determined to secure the signature of the 21-year-old in January, tabling three bids only to see them all turned as Derek McInnes fought to hold on to the youngster, and McKenna is keen to gain more experience at the club.

He told RedTV: “The manager said to me straight away that I was going nowhere and the bid they received for me was nowhere near what they wanted.

“He said what he wanted from me - he wants me to get 100-150 games here and hopefully be successful so it was an easy decision to stay.

“I haven’t played many first-team games here and I have a lot of learning to do before I do move on.

“Some people have been down (to England) and been successful, but I see my career just now at Aberdeen.”

He added: “The manager has always been brilliant with me. Ever since I came in as a 16-year-old. He has looked after me very well. When I play in the first team, he does not put too much pressure on me. He lets me go out and do my job.

“There is a lot to look forward to.”

McInnes said: “It’s fantastic news for a brilliant young man and for everyone at the club.

“Scott’s earned this improved contract through his strong performances and he’s been a pleasure to work with since day one. I’m looking forward to Scott being part of a strong and successful Aberdeen team going forward.”