Scott McKenna a doubt for Kazakhstan clash as Derek McInnes hope rest will benefit Aberdeen squad

Derek McInnes hopes this week’s international break will allow his bruised and battered squad to regroup.

The Dons had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Livingston on Saturday as their wretched Pittodrie form continued. Niall McGinn gave the hosts the lead with a neat volley but Livingston equalised when Craig Sibbald poked home from close range.

McInnes’ men still have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic to look forward to next month and remain in touch with Rangers in the battle for second place in the Premiership, but they need to clear the treatment room.

Scott McKenna played with heavy strapping on his right thigh and is a doubt for Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying double-header, while Andrew Considine, Shay Logan, Greg Stewart and Connor McLennan are all struggling with injury.

The Dons are next in action away to Hearts on 30 March and McInnes is hoping to have better options.

“I need to get Greg Stewart back,” said the Aberdeen manager. “We’re going to have to get him shut down for the next seven to ten days so he can come back at full pelt. We’ve pulled Connor McLennan out of the Under-21 squad as he’s got a knee issue but is making himself available for games. The break comes at a good time for us, there’ll be eight games to go and plenty to play for.”

Livingston coach Gary Holt is also looking forward to the break for his players, and insists he will learn from mistakes made at the last such interval. “We’ve learned from maybe giving them too much time off last time,” he said.