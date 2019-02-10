Sam Cosgrove’s goalscoring exploits can help Aberdeen fans ‘forget about Adam Rooney‘

Derek McInnes believes Sam Cosgrove’s incredible goalscoring run will make the Aberdeen supporters finally forget all about Adam Rooney.

The Dons struggled to replace the Irishman in the first half of the season after allowing him to leave for Salford City last summer.

Rooney was the first Aberdeen player since the legendary Joe Harper in the 1970s to score 20-goals-in-three-successive-seasons but Cosgrove’s recent form means the £45,000 buy from Carlisle United could be the answer after all.

The 22-year-old has only scored twice up until mid-December but his double against Queen of the South made it an amazing 14 goals in the last 13 games and 16 overall.

It’s quite a turnaround and a delighted Dons manager said:”The improvement and those stats are great for Sam and for his confidence.

“We had a striker here for many years in Adam Rooney who would always get to 20 plus and score pens and Sam has looked comfortable, as Rooney did.

“What Sam is doing is testament to his hard work, he’s listening and improving and looking like a proper centre forward and he’s getting goals to match his performances.

“When you’ve got that it’s important to enjoy it when you have it but I joke if he hadn’t waited that long to start scoring we might be top of the league by now!”

McInnes admits win was justified but the scoreline flattered his side, something Queens counterpart Naysmith agreed with when he said: “I thought 4-1 was a bit harsh.

“I’m led to believe it wasn’t a penalty. Over the piece they deserved to win but for 60 minutes we more than matched them.”