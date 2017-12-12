Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘owe McInnes apology’ | Moult set to snub Scots teams | Celtic target ‘ineligible’ for Zenit game

Stewart Milne claims Rangers owe Derek McInnes an apology; Louis Moult set to join English Championship side and Celtic target would be ineligible to face Zenit

Gers owe McInnes apology - Milne

Should Rangers apologise to Derek McInnes? Stewart Milne thinks they should. Picture: SNS Group

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has claimed Rangers should apologise to Derek McInnes. The Gers spent the best part of six weeks chasing McInnes before the Dons boss decided to stay put, prompting an agnry statement from the Ibrox side.

Milne told Sky Sports: “I was very disappointed on a number of fronts. It was very easy to read into it that they were having a go at Derek which I felt they had no right to do.

“It was very disappointing that a statement of that importance at that point of time came out without anybody taking ownership of it. As a club we can deal with that but I think they owe Derek an apology.” (Sky Sports)

Moult set to join Preston

Louis Moult looks set to snub Hibs and Rangers to sign a pre-contract with Preston North End.

The English striker had been linked with a whole host of clubs but Alex Neil’s Preston look to have won the race by convincing the forward to sign a pre-contract deal with the Lilywhites.

Moult chose not to extend his Motherwell deal in the summer, and is currently out with a hamstring injury. (Scottish Sun)

Compper would be ineligible to face Zenit

Reported Celtic target Marvin Compper would not be eligible to face Zenit St Petersburg if he signed for the Hoops from RB Leipzig, it has been confirmed.

He came on as a substitute in Leipzig’s loss to Besiktas in the Champions League last week. As Leipzig joined Celtic in the Europa League, it means Compper would not be able to play for Brendan Rodgers’ side in the tournament.

However, this is not thought to be putting Celtic off, who are keen on the 32-year-old defender. (The Scotsman)

Lennon ‘scared’ Boyle into signing new deal

Martin Boyle has admitted he was terrified when he was called to Neil Lennon’s office recently, saying: “I was trying to think what I might have done wrong. It’s a scary thing having to go there, all the lads were saying ‘Uh-oh!’”

But, it emerged yesterday, Lennon had called Boyle in to offer him a new deal, which the wideman accepted, tying him to Easter Road until 2021.

Boyle said: “I’ve never been in a position like this before. Usually my deals are season-to-season. It’s overwhelming and I really want to give my all for this club. The gaffer has given me real belief.” (The Scotsman)

Levein resigned to losing Walker

Hearts manager Craig Levein has revealed that injured attacker Jamie Walker is already permitted to speak to other clubs – and might already be doing so for all he knows.

The Tynecastle club are braced to lose the player, who was linked with a move to Rangers earlier this season.

Levein is realistic when pondering whether Walker has a long-term future at the club, with both parties seemingly reconciled to a parting of ways. (The Scotsman)

Cruz Azul is bigger challenge than Rangers, claims Pedro

Ex-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha believes taking the reins at Mexican side Cruz Azul is an even bigger challenge than his time at Ibrox.

Caixinha was unveiled at a press conference yesterday on a three-year-deal, and told the media: “Rangers is a different thing... they respect me [at Cruz Azul], but yes, this is my biggest challenge.” (Daily Record)

Hearts ‘could rest Lafferty’

Hearts manager Craig Levein will consider resting top goalscorer Kyle Lafferty against Dundee tonight to keep him fresh for Sunday’s encounter with Celtic.

Already without Jamie Walker due to a tight hamstring, the Edinburgh club will make a late decision on midfielder Arnaud Djoum, who has a knee complaint.

Lafferty has ten goals in 20 appearances for Hearts this season but Levein is not convinced the 30-year-old can manage three games inside a week. (Evening News)

• Hearts held talks with Swedish left-back Gabriel Somi in Edinburgh at the weekend and hope to tempt him to Tynecastle in January from Ostersunds