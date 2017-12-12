Rangers owe Derek McInnes an apology says Aberdeen chief Stewart Milne

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has claimed that Rangers owe Derek McInnes an apology.

Derek McInnes is owed an apology from Rangers, according to Stewart Milne. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday night, Milne said he felt that the Ibrox club were ‘out of line’ to use a club statement to ‘have a go’ at McInnes, whom they had identified as their first choice replacement for Pedro Caixinha.

But just when it looked like McInnes would be unveiled as the new Rangers boss, he announced his intention to remain at Pittodrie and cited ‘unfinished business’ as one of his key reasons for staying.

A statement released by Rangers in the aftermath of the decision appeared to suggest that McInnes wasn’t ready to be manager of Rangers.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne reckons Rangers were out of line in their statement. Picture: SNS Group

But Milne hit back at the Ibrox club, telling Sky Sports: “I was very disappointed on a number of fronts. It was very easy to read into [the statement] that they were having a go at Derek which I felt they had no right to do.

“I think their focus should have been on trying to reassure everyone associated with Rangers that ‘we have missed out on this opportunity, we are disappointed that Derek has made this decision but we have got to accept and respect it.’”

“Then they should be providing reassurance to their own people - the staff at Ibrox, the players, fans - that they have a clear plan on how to move forward.

“I think it was very disappointing that a statement of that importance at that point of time came without anybody taking ownership of it. As far as our club is concerned we can deal with that but I do think they owe Derek an apology.

“Whether it was intended or not, I think the words they used were having a go at Derek, which I felt was totally out of line.”

