Pittodrie atmosphere ‘better than the Premier League’ says Jack Cork

Scottish football usually comes off a poor second in comparison to the game south of the Border but Burnley midfielder Jack Cork insists the English game lags behind when it comes to atmosphere inside the stadium.

The former Swansea City and Southampton star has played regularly at all the big English Premier League grounds but the experience of playing at Pittodrie on Thursday topped the lot in terms of the noise created.​

Cork was impressed by Aberdeen’s performance in the 1-1 draw between the teams and fears a repeat at Turf Moor this week could quickly end the Lancashire club’s return to continental competition after a 51 year absence.​

However, what really made it a memorable occasion were the reactions of the supporters as he said:”I haven’t been involved in too many European games but the atmosphere in the game you just don’t get in the league in England. ​

“It was an amazing atmosphere and when they were singing Flower of Scotland it was great. ​

“When they scored you could tell it would just be a great atmosphere. It was just a good match to play in and be involved in. ​

“We will have to be on top of our game and hopefully the away goal can help us but if Aberdeen play like they did in the first 25 minutes for the whole game at Turf Moor then it could be a very difficult night for us.​

“Aberdeen have got the European experience and we are new to it so that could be an advantage perhaps so we will have to get used to it quickly.”​

Burnley may have finished seventh in the richest league in the world last season but they looked second best for long spells of the Europa League first leg tie.​ It took a late goal from Sam Vokes for them to salvage a draw from a game most expected them to win easily but Cork insists they didn’t treat Aberdeen lightly.​

He added:”We did know it was going to be a tough night. We knew they had good quality and good players because we watched a lot of their videos. ​They gave West Brom a good game last week too so there was definitely not coming into it thinking it was going to be easy. ​

“We didn’t think just because we are Premier League and with the money we have got it would be easy for us. Our manager wouldn’t let us be like that. We showed Aberdeen plenty of respect and I think that showed.”