Max Lowe set to re-sign for Aberdeen on loan - reports

Aberdeen are set to receive a significant boost with Max Lowe heading back to Pittodrie on loan, according to the Sun.

READ MORE - Scottish Football Live: Gerrard rules out move for Liverpool and Lazio stars | Key defender to stay at Rangers | Celtic to make more signings

Max Lowe excelled after signing on loan from Derby County. Picture: SNS

Derby County decided against extending the player’s deal in the opening days of the transfer window with manager Frank Lampard short of options at left-back.

However, it’s being reported that the former England international wants Lowe to receive first-team opportunities elsewhere as he turns his attentions towards a big name target.

Lampard is said to have reached out to his old Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole about joining the Championship outfit.

That would free up Lowe to return to Scotland’s north east, where he starred in the first half of the campaign.