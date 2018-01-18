Kenny McLean close to completing move from Aberdeen to Norwich City

Kenny McLean looks set to leave Aberdeen as the club near an agreement with Norwich City for the player’s transfer.

READ MORE - Aberdeen ‘risks losing internationals’ without new stadium, says SFA

Kenny McLean looks set to leave Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

The Times are reporting that the Canaries will pay around £500,000 for the midfielder, whose current contract is due to expire this summer.

Rangers were previously linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but have not followed up their interest in the January window.

McLean has made 134 appearances for the Dons since his 2015 move from St Mirren.

The Scottish Sun are also reporting that St Mirren will receive a £50,000 payment from the transfer thanks to a ten per cent sell-on clause in their deal with Aberdeen.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers must offer double for Docherty | Hyndman back to Ibrox? | Celtic suffer fresh injury blow