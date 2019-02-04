Jumping above Rangers ‘not top priority’ for Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists three points mean more to him than leap-frogging Rangers tomorrow evening.

Following Saturday’s fine 2-1 success at Hibs, the Dons host Steven Gerrard’s side in the televised Ladbrokes Premiership contest knowing that victory would propel them a point clear of their Ibrox counterparts in second place.

However, McInnes, who has masterminded four successive runners-up finishes in the Premiership, insists he just wants to make sure his side are among those challenging at the summit come the home straight.

He said: “I’m thinking about the game but I’m not thinking about the positions to be honest.

“I said that before the game on Saturday to the players that whether we went to fifth, fourth, third or second – for me it doesn’t really matter and it’s all about trying to win the game.

“We just have to knuckle down and get on with the game in hand and if we can get to that 30-game mark still touch tight with the teams around us then we’ll go and try and have a right good go at it in the business end of the season. There are always big games in a season and we’re down now to 14 games to go.

“Rangers have made some reinforcements and they have such a strong squad and some good players and we need to make sure we deliver a performance that gives us the chance to win all three points because the intention to win will be there.”

McInnes is waiting for fitness updates on striker Sam Cosgrove (hamstring) and goalkeeper Joe Lewis (gash on his face), who both went off injured during the win at Easter Road.