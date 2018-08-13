James Wilson joins Aberdeen from Manchester United on season-long loan

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Manchester United forward James Wilson on a season-long loan deal.

Wilson, who has been with Manchester United since he was seven, has scored four times in 20 appearances for the Old Trafford first team.

The 22-year-old netted a brace on his English Premier League debut for the Red Devils in a 3-1 win over Hull City.

He has also had loan spells at Brighton, Derby and Sheffield United and has been capped by England at Under-16, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said he was “delighted” to complete the deal, adding: “I am absolutely delighted to secure James on a season long loan as he is a player I feel will very quickly become an important member of the squad for us.

“He is a real quality player, who I think will suit the way we play, and, having spoken to him, I think he sees this move as a real opportunity for him.

“There were other clubs interested in taking James but he feels this is the right place for him to continue his development.

“I’d also like to thank Manchester United for the part they played in making the loan happen.”

Wilson will wear the number nine shirt at Pittodrie, and could make his debut for the Dons in Saturday’s Betfred Cup match against St Mirren.