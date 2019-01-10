Gary Mackay-Steven a target for New York City FC as MLS side holds talks with winger

New York City FC are understood to be holding talks with Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven.

The 28-year-old’s Dons contract expires this summer and the former Dundee United and Celtic man is now free to speak to clubs about a possible transfer.

Mackay-Steven joined Aberdeen from the Hoops in July 2017, and has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 61 appearances in all competitions for Derek McInnes’ side.

He has only just returned to full training with his team-mates after an eight-game stretch on the sidelines after sustaining a head knock in a clash with Dedryck Boyata in the Betfred Cup final with Celtic on December 2.

The winger was taken to hospital with a suspected concussion, but has now fully recovered and is participating in training sessions with the Dons squad at the club’s winter training camp in Dubai.

McInnes is keen to hang on to the Thurso-born wide man and has offered him a new deal.