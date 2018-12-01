From Leggat to Rooney: Aberdeen’s League Cup final triumphs

Aberdeen have lifted the League Cup on six occasions, making Pittodrie heroes of the likes of Graham Leggat, Davie Robb, Eric Black, Paul Mason, Billy Dodds, Duncan Shearer and Adam Rooney.

1955-56: Aberdeen 2 St Mirren 1

Aberdeen had won the league title the previous season and went into the League Cup final as the only unbeaten side in Britain. They took the lead early in the second half when St Mirren’s Jim Mallan deflected Jack Hather’s cross into his own goal. The Paisley side hit back and equalised through a Bobby Holmes header but Aberdeen were not to be denied and their celebrated attacker Graham Leggat scored the winner. The victory meant Aberdeen had won a clean sweep of domestic trophies since the war.

1976-77: Aberdeen 2 Celtic 1

Ally MacLeod’s Dons upset Jock Stein’s much-fancied Celtic side in an extra-time triumph at Hampden.

Having avoided relegation on goal difference the previous season, this trophy win represented a remarkable turnaround by Aberdeen and helped launch them on a period of great success. Celtic took the lead in controversial circumstances when Drew Jarvie, above, was adjudged to have fouled Kenny Dalglish in the box. The award looked soft but Dalglish stepped up and slotted home the 11th-minute spot-kick. Jarvie atoned 13 minutes later, heading the equaliser from a Joe Harper cross. There were no further goals in regular time but Aberdeen substitute Davie Robb needed just three minutes of extra-time to put the Dons in front with what turned out to be the winning goal. Aberdeen had booked their place in the final with a stunning 5-1 thrashing of Rangers at Hampden, with Jocky Scott bagging a hat-trick and Jarvie and Harper scoring one each.

1985-86: Aberdeen 3 Hibs 0

This was the first part of a domestic cup double for the Dons and the game belonged to Eric Black, right. The striker scored twice to give manager Alex Ferguson his first and only Scottish League Cup final triumph. The game was over as a contest after 12 minutes. By that time the Dons were leading 2-0 through Black and Billy Stark. Hibs had seen off Celtic and Rangers to reach the final but they were no match for Aberdeen and Black finished them off with another goal in the second half. The Dons would go on to lift the Scottish Cup later in the season, beating Hearts 3-0 in the final.

1989-90: Aberdeen 2 Rangers 0

Having beaten Celtic in the semi-final, Aberdeen did the Old Firm double with a stylish 2-0 win over Rangers in the final. Paul Mason, an English midfielder signed by manager Alex Smith from Dutch side Groningen, was the hero, scoring both goals. The final win was all the sweeter for the Dons because they had lost the previous two League Cup finals to Rangers.

1995-96: Aberdeen 2 Dundee 0

Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer were the goalscorers as an Aberdeen side under the management of Roy Aitken overpowered First Division Dundee in the 50th Scottish League Cup final. Stewart McKimmie and Eoin Jess were the survivors of the 1989-90 triumph.

2013-14: Aberdeen 0 Inverness 0 (Aberdeen won 4-2 on penalties)

Derek McInnes’ breakthrough moment as Aberdeen manager. It was the Dons’ first trophy in 19 years and came via a penalty shoot-out following 120 goalless minutes. Barry Robson, Nicky Low, Scott Vernon and Adam Rooney, left, were the spot-kick heroes.