Double delight for Aberdeen as Derek McInnes and Sam Cosgrove scoop monthly awards

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has been named Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month for December, while Dons striker Sam Cosgrove has been handed the player award.

The former Carlisle forward netted seven goals last month for the Pittodrie side who won five of their eight matches.

Cosgrove scored in wins over Livingston, St Mirren, Dundee and Hearts while the 22-year-old was also on the scoresheet in the 4-3 loss to Celtic.

Earlier this week he agreed an extension to his contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.