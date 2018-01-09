Derek McInnes hopeful Anthony O’Connor will extend Aberdeen stay

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is hopeful that during the Dons’ winter training camp in Dubai he can convince Anthony O’Connor to sign a new deal with the club.

Anthony O'Connor has been impressive for Aberdeen this season. Picture: SNS Group

The Pittodrie side left Scotland today for warmer climes in the United Arab Emirates and are set to arrive in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

But McInnes has revealed he will be seeking to hold talks with the 25-year-old defender, whose deal is up in the summer. As a result, he has been able to talk to any interest clubs since January 1.

However, McInnes told the Evening Express that he was ‘confident’ of the versatile Irishman putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The former Ireland Under-21 international has made more than 60 appearances for the Dons since joining in July 2016 from Burton Albion.

Kari Arnason competes with Celtic's Moussa Dembele. Picture: SNS Group

McInnes said: “The plan is for Anthony and I to talk about his contract while in Dubai. He has been an integral part of the team and has been playing well week in, week out. I am confident we can get him to re-sign.”

Along with O’Connor, Kenny McLean and Kari Arnason are out of contract in the summer and while McLean has already confirmed he’ll be looking to move on, Iceland international Arnason is keen to extend his stay in the Granite City.

Sweden-born Arnason, 35, returned to the Dons in July 2017, penning a one-year deal after spending a season with the Dons in the 2011/12 season.

Kenny McLean will depart Pittodrie at the end of the season -but Derek McInnes admitted he could be sold in January. Picture: SNS Group

He played for Rotherham United, Malmo FF in the Allsvenskan and Cypriot top flight side Omonia Nicosia between his stints at Aberdeen.

Rangers had a bid of around £300,000 for McLean knocked back last summer but with a change in manager it is unclear if the Ibrox side will be back in for the former St Mirren player.

McInnes is also aiming to tie down Frank Ross on a new deal. The youngster hit the headlines recently with a stunning free kick goal against Rangers at Pittodrie and the club are keen for him to pledge his future to the Dons.

Frank Ross scores a free-kick against Rangers in early December. Picture: SNS Group

Meanwhile, midfielder Greg Tansey has finalised a loan switch to Ross County until the end of the season.

McInnes hinted that he may look to send players out on loan to free up funds and space for another signing following the return of Niall McGinn last month.

