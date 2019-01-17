Derek McInnes fears Gary Mackay-Steven may want move to New York

Derek McInnes fears the lure of life in the Big Apple with New York City FC will prove too much for Gary Mackay-Steven to turn down.

The Aberdeen manager has offered the former Celtic winger a lucrative new deal to extend his two-year stay at Pittodrie beyond this summer. However, MLS giants New York City FC want to sign the Scotland international and McInnes admits the player is definitely interested in the move.​

The team, who play their home matches in the iconic Yankee Stadium, would have to pay a transfer fee if they want Mackay-Steven for the start of their season in March.​

Not that it should be a problem as the franchise, which has links with Manchester City and the New York Yankees baseball team, is valued at more than $285 million.​

McInnes knows Mackay-Steven is facing a potentially life-changing decision and is willing to give him time.​

He said:“I spoke with Gary yesterday and he said he wants to find out a bit more about the New York City offer. ​

“It would be a change in his life and he has to weigh everything up and take his time with that. He’s not asked to go across, unless he does that in the international break but he’s never mentioned that. He just wants to weigh it all up and see. ​

“That’s an offer that is real and they’ve contacted us and I’m sure Gary will want to look at that a bit more closely and see if it’s for him or not.​

“But he’s still not told us that we’re not under consideration and until he does we live in hope. He’s a clever boy and he’s not your typical footballer. He’ll be weighing everything up.​ It’ll not just be the club or the league or the contract. It’ll be the manager and everything.” ​

McInnes, meanwhile, is ready to deal former club St Johnstone a blow by taking Joe Shaughnessy back to Aberdeen four years after releasing the defender.

Perth boss Tommy Wright has been trying to persuade his captain to sign an extended contract but McInnes has been impressed with the player’s progress at McDiarmid Park and has informed Saints he intends to sign the player on a pre-contract agreement.​

McInnes last night welcomed back Derby defender Max Lowe for a second loan spell at Pittodrie. The 21-year-old left-back started twice for the Rams this month but has been allowed to rejoin the Dons amid reports County boss Frank Lampard has made an offer to former Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole.

Lowe made 19 appearances for Aberdeen in the first half of the season and McInnes told the club’s official website: “It’s brilliant news. We were looking at a number of left-backs but when the opportunity arose to bring Max back it was one that we were keen to pick up where we left off.

“We didn’t want to lose him in the first place. He showed everyone the potential he’s got earlier in the season and we hope we can get that and more from him during the second half of the campaign.”