Derek McInnes dismisses reports of Wigan interest in Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists there is nothing in the speculation that Graeme Shinnie is going to sign a pre-contract with Wigan Athletic.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists Wigan Athletic have not made an offer. Picture: PA

The Dons captain is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to other clubs.

Aberdeen have been working to try and tie down their influential midfielder, who can also operate at left-back, to a new long-term deal.

It was reported the Pittodrie side had lost the battle with Wigan poised to secure his signature, but McInnes has now put those rumours to bed.

He said: “We’re well used to players being linked with clubs during the window but there’s nothing in the Shinnie going to Wigan story.

“There’s been no offers for any of our players other than New York informing us they wanted to speak to Gary (Mackay-Steven) which they are entitled to do.

“At the minute my concentration is on getting players into the club.”