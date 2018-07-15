Cove Rangers v Aberdeen is abandoned after serious head injury

Cove Rangers were left in a state of shock after their midfielder Jordon Brown was hospitalised after suffering a serious head injury on what was meant to be a day of celebration for the Highland League club.

They were playing Aberdeen in a game to mark the opening of their new Balmoral Stadium in the south of the city but it had to be abandoned after a collision between Brown and Andrew Considine as they contested a high ball in 50 minutes.​ It was immediately obvious that former Dons player Brown was in a bad way as Cove physio Jenni Butler as well as members of the Aberdeen medical staff raced on to his aid.​

Brown was immobilised and given oxygen as he received treatment on the pitch for 25 minutes before being rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in an ambulance.​ It was quickly decided the game couldn’t continue.

That was the sensible decisions as players and backroom staff from both teams were visibly upset and concerned, none more so than Aberdeen defender Considine.​

But as Brown was taken away to hospital accompanied by members of his family Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse made it clear it was an unfortunate accident.​

And he had nothing but praise for the prompt medical attention from all concerned. Moorhouse said: “Obviously we are all still in a bit of shock as to what happened after the accidental collision.​

“From a positive point of view the Aberdeen medical staff and our own physiotherapist were on the park within seconds to treat Jordon. ​

“We just need to wait to see what happens when he is assessed at the hospital but we need to respect the player and his family at this difficult time.​

“The good thing is he was conscious.“We are all one at Cove Rangers and all our thought are with Jordon and his family right now.​”