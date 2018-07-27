Burnley fans rave about Aberdeen and Pittodrie after Europa League clash

The first instalment of the ‘Battle of Britain’ between Aberdeen and Burnley finished all-square at a raucous Pittodrie on Thursday night.

Aberdeen fans produced a spectacular tribute to former player Neale Cooper. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Gary Mackay-Steven put Derek McInnes’ side in front from the penalty spot only for Sam Vokes to level for the Premier League outfit with ten minutes of the Europa League tie remaining.

In the lead up to the game Scottish football came under scrutiny within the English media following Adam Rooney’s move from Aberdeen to fifth tier Salford City, while the build-up saw a Burnley fan interviewed in Aberdeen where he said the Dons were of English League One standard.

Yet in the aftermath of the draw Pittodire, the home crowd and city itself came in for effusive praise from the visiting support, with 2,500 Clarets fan packing out the away end.

Writing on Burnley fans’ website ‘Up the Clarets’ one poster said: “Fantastic old school stadium. And a great atmosphere. Love the character and location too. Such a shame to be moving to a purpose built new stadium. Loved it.”

Another was in full agreement: “Passionate fans and I will now watch out for their results more in future. Just in, staying in Aberdeen tonight, from a hilarious post match bar session with an assortment of Aberdonian Trainspotting types. A great night all round.”

“Locals made a real fuss of my nephews,” said one Burnley fan. “Played football with them. Bought them drinks and snacks. Just walked back to hotel and one fella insisted on giving his scarf to them. Top fans.”

“What a phenomenal football experience that was,” a particular impressed Clarets fan wrote. “Loved how friendly and convivial the people were but for 90 minutes there was no love lost. Proper atmosphere, Had a feel of Burnden Park (Bolton Wanderers’ old ground) in the 80s. The huge graveyard next to the stadium, the long dusk and the ‘har’ rolling in just added to the spectacle.

“On reflection an excellent result, given the fact we were caught between a pre season encounter and a blood and thunder cup tie. Will go down as one of my favourite away days. Thank you Aberdeen.”

Another was disappointed that the club would be moving ground: “It was excellent, a proper football ground. Chatting to the locals afterwards they said it’s not usually like that and moving to a new stadium will make it worse.”

Burnley fans also took to Twitter to express their enjoyment of the Pittodrie experience.

@dancon73 tweeted Aberdeen: “What a pleasure. Great club. Fantastic fans. Awesome, friendly city. Thank you. Roll on next Thursday.”

@LiamCraneUTC said: “Despite whatever anyone thought of the actual match yesterday, Aberdeen and ‘Granite City’ as a whole has been really good. Friendly people, some nice scenery, decent atmosphere at the ground... enjoyed it all. It even classically rained and thundered a bit towards the end!”

@KevinH1505 added: “Aberdeen was a delight. Great place, cracking people. Sam Vokes is a legend.”

