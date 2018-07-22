Austrian keeper Sebastian Gessl to go on trial at Aberdeen

Have your say

Austrian goalkeeper Sebastian Gessl is expected at Pittodrie today to start a week-long trial with Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old is a free agent after leaving German Bundesliga League 2 side Karlsruher SC after four years where he played for their under-19 and reserve sides.

The 6ft 4in Austrian youth international started his career with Rapid Vienna before heading to Germany and is looking to secure a deal with Derek McInnes’ side after Danny Rogers headed to St Mirren on loan.

McInnes has been left with no back up to regular No 1 Joe Lewis apart from under-20 goalkeeper David Craddock who has not played for the first team.

Gessl flew in to Scotland yesterday afternoon and will start working with the Dons this morning..