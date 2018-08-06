Andy Considine will provide perfect cover – Aberdeen’s Michael Devlin

Aberdeen can rely on Andy Considine to cover for Scott McKenna if the Scotland defender’s hamstring injury proves as bad as first feared, according to team-mate Michael Devlin.

Dons centre-back McKenna is in demand, with Celtic the latest club to be linked with the 21-year-old.

But Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is worried he could be ruled out for up to two months after suffering a muscle tear during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers.

While McInnes is now weighing up whether to bring in extra cover at the back, McKenna’s defensive partner Devlin is refusing to panic after watching Considine, pictured inset, step into the breach against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

He told RedTV: “Scott McKenna is massive for us. His performances and adulation are there for a reason. He’s a massive player for us with his presence, communication and ability on the pitch.

“It was disappointing to lose Scott especially in an early part of the game when you’re trying to take command of the fact they are down to ten men.

“Fortunately we had Andy there as a left-sided centre-back to come in. He’s vastly experienced and knows what it takes so as disappointing as it was losing Scott, Andy’s someone we can rely on.”

Sunday’s stalemate with Rangers was another step forward for Devlin as he made his first league appearance since suffering a devastating knee injury with former club Hamilton back in May last year. The 24-year-old said: “I came through it uninjured which is important personally, but performance-level wise I’d certainly like to get a lot better than I got to on Sunday, especially in the first half.

“I’m delighted to be back playing and I love playing in front of the fans in this stadium and for this club so it’s something to build on certainly.”

Aberdeen were handed an early boost against their Ibrox foes when Alfredo Morelos was sent off for kicking out at McKenna.

But McInnes’ men struggled to make their numerical advantage count and had to wait until the third minute of stoppage time for teenage debutant Bruce Anderson to draw them level after they had fallen behind to James Tavernier’s first-half penalty.

“It was a disappointing day and the point salvages it for us in terms of making sure we don’t lose the game for the supporters and the club,” said the former Accies skipper.

“The first half wasn’t good enough and the manager made us aware of that at half-time.

“Fortunately, we managed to get there through wee Brucey. We see him doing that every single day in training and fortunately he’s produced for us and managed to get us a point.

“We’re not content on getting a point here especially with them going down to ten men. But we’ll build on the point and the positives that were there – the fight, the work ethic and desire to get that goal at the end of the game – and we’ll take that into the next week.”