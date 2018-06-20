Aberdeen to face Burnley in Europa League qualifying

Have your say

Aberdeen will face a ‘Battle of Britain’ encounter in the second round of Europa League qualifying after being drawn against Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s side finished seventh in the English Premier League last season, just one place below Arsenal.

The first match will take place at Pittodrie on Thursday 26 July before the return leg at Turf Moor seven days later.

It represents the first time in 51 years that the Clarets will be playing in European competition.

Derek McInnes and his staff will attempt to guide Aberdeen past this incredibly tough opening fixture as they aim to reach the group stages of the competition for the first time since its 2009 re-branding.

They’ve exited at the third qualifying round in each of the past four seasons.