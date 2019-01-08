Aberdeen terminate contract of outcast midfielder Greg Tansey

Have your say

Aberdeen have called time on Greg Tansey’s injury-plagued Pittodrie stint after tearing up the final 18 months of the midfielder’s contract.

The former Inverness Scottish Cup winner joined the Dons on a three-year deal in the summer of 2017.

But a persistent groin injury limited the 30-year-old to just 14 appearances for Derek McInnes’ side in his first season.

He was loaned out to Ross County the following year but struggled again as he was forced to undergo surgery for the third time in a bid to solve his injury woes.

Tansey has not featured at all this campaign and now Dons chiefs have decided it is best if both parties go their separate ways.

In a statement, the club announced they had “reached a settlement to terminate Greg Tansey’s contract.”

It added: “Everyone at the club wishes Greg all the very best in his future career.”

Reports now claim Tansey could be on his way to St Mirren.