Aberdeen strike legal deal with council over new stadium

Aberdeen are hoping to begin construction on their new Kingsford stadium and training complex in June, after securing a legal deal with the council.

The Dons are planning on building their new home ground and training facilities near Westhill.

The plans were put on hold in October last year but got the green lgiht in January.

A protest group is seeking a judicial review into the decision.

Aberdeen claim the new facilities are vital to the club’s future and the economic development of the city, but the No Kingsford Stadium group have concerns over traffic levels and are calling for the arena to be built elsewhere.