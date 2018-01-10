Aberdeen sign Manchester City midfielder Chidi Nwakali on loan

Aberdeen have announced a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Chidi Nwakali.

The 21-year-old joins the Dons until the end of the season subject to a work permit.

Nwakali, primarily a defensive midfielder, recently had a spell with Norwegian side Sogndal Fotball having joined City four years ago and has flown out to Dubai to join up with the Dons squad.

Manager Derek McInnes told the club website: “Manchester City have been very keen for Chidi to get some competitive game time and it’s a deal we’ve been working on for a couple of months now, so I am delighted to welcome Chidi to the club.

“I’m sure he will be a positive addition to our squad.”

Born in Owerri, Nwakali has also had spells with Norwegian side Start, as well as Malaga B and Girona in Spain, although he failed to play a single minute for the Catalan side.

He has also appeared for Nigeria Under-17s and Under-20s.

Despite his natural position, he can also perform at right back, where he was playing for Sogndal.