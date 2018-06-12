Aberdeen move for Irish international midfielder Stephen Gleeson

Aberdeen are on the brink of signing Irish international midfielder Stephen Gleeson.

The 29-year-old left Ipswich Town at the end of the season after a short-term deal with the Portman Road side.

Derek McInnes, the Aberdeen manager, is clsoe to tying up a deal for the former Birmingham City, Wolves and MK Dons player as he rebuilds the Pittodrie side for next season.

Gleeson has won four caps for Republic of Ireland, with a gap of almost ten years between his first two in 2007 and his last two in 2017.