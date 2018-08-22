Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers battle for Gareth McAuley - reports

Have your say

A trio of Ladbrokes Premiership clubs want to sign Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley.

According to the Scottish Sun, Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers are keen on the 38-year-old centre-back.

McAuley is available on a free transfer having left West Brom at the end of the season after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Aberdeen and Hearts have both had their injury issues at centre-back and want to add experience to their backline.

Hearts have recently added 20-year-old defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley, while Aberdeen have rejected a bid from Celtic for Scotland centre-back Scott McKenna.

McAuley, who has 79 caps for Northern Ireland, is also a target for Rangers with Steven Gerrard keen to add another defensive option to provide cover for the impressive Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.

