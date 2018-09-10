Aberdeen fans want ‘clarity’ from SFA over appeals system

An Aberdeen supporters group has called on the SFA to clarify its disciplinary system following the recent decision to uphold Michael Devlin’s red card against Kilmarnock.

Devlin was sent off early on in the game against Killie on 1 September, which Aberdeen lost 2-0, for pulling back Eamonn Brophy as the striker made to race through on goal.

The Dons appealed the dismissal – arguing Brophy was still a long way from goal and that footage showed the striker had an initial tug on Devlin – but it was rejected by the SFA.

The governing body’s decision came on the back of Kilmarnock’s Gary Dicker losing an appeal against a controversial red card he received for a tackle on Hearts’ Calumn Morrison, and Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor escaping retrospective punishment despite kicking out at Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer.

Gordon Duncan, spokesperson for Dons Supporters Together said: “Gary Dicker’s and Michael Devlin’s punishments were for different offences but the hearing is the same, without the player, referee or club officials present.

“At the very least, there should be clarity as to why claims are dismissed, including incidents cited by the Compliance Officer.

“We are now in a ludicrous situation in which clubs are missing key players to suspension through decisions made based on an interpretation of the rules as two players contest for the ball, when other players go unpunished or have punishments downgraded for striking opponents off the ball because they are not doing so with sufficient force.”

Meanwhile, young Dons midfielder Dean Campbell yesterday signed a new deal through to 2021.