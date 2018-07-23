Aberdeen draw Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League qualifying

Have your say

Aberdeen will play Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir if they can make it past Burnley in Europa League qualifying.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS

Derek McInnes’ side were drawn against Basaksehir in the third round of Europa League qualifying on Monday afternoon.

One of five teams based in Turkey’s largest city, they finished third in the Super Liga last term and would represent a tough opponent for the Dons.

To set up the encounter, the Ladbrokes Premiership runners-up from last season must first upset the odds and dispatch Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s men finished seventh in the English Premier League last season, just one place behind European giants Arsenal.

The first leg of their second qualifying round tie takes place this coming Thursday.

If Aberdeen were to advance, they would meet Basaksehir on 9 August with the second leg the following week.