Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner fined for football betting

Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner has been fined £1,000 but will need to wait three more months to learn his final punishment for football betting offences.

Skinner faced a Scottish Football Association judicial panel yesterday and admitted breaching strict rules by betting on football matches – including his own team’s – this season and each of the previous three campaigns.

He was fined £500 for breaking the rules in each of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and the other two charges will be dealt with at a further hearing on 29 March.

It is understood Skinner pleaded that he did not realise the rules also applied to him as a non-executive director. He had asked for the hearing to be brought forward two weeks to deal with the matter quickly.

The judicial panel will reassess the case again in three months after Aberdeen carry out an internal review and make sure all affected employees are aware of the regulations.

The SFA’s disciplinary rule 31 states that “no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match”.

An Aberdeen statement read: “We note and accept the outcome of the SFA disciplinary panel with regards to Duncan Skinner and will continue to work with the SFA to ensure all associated with Aberdeen FC adhere to all governing body rules, regulations and procedures.”

Skinner, who works in the oil and gas industry, was accused of betting against Derek McInnes’ team when they visited Celtic Park last season on 1 February. Aberdeen lost the match 1-0.

In total, he made 589 bets covering 1,465 games. Of those bets 81 involved Aberdeen with 74 placed on the Pittodrie side to win and six to draw.