Aberdeen closing in on signing of League One midfielder

Aberdeen are close to finalising a deal for Peterborough United midfielder Chris Forrester, according to reports.

The Scotsman’s sister title, the Peterborough Telegraph, is reporting that Forrester is set to join the Dons but the Pittodrie side have ended their interest in club captain Jack Baldwin.

Chris Forrester shows Cesc Fabregas a clean pair of heels in an FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Getty Images

The Posh transfer listed Forrester, who has just one year left on his contract at the ABAX Stadium, in a bid to make some money on him rather than lose him for nothing next year.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international moved to England in 2015 after spells in his homeland with Bohemians, and St Patrick’s Athletic, where he scored 38 goals in 112 appearances.

Posh boss Darragh MacAnthony is undertaking a complete rebuild of his squad, and is cashing in on players such as Forrester, who has played more than 100 games for the League One side.

Alex Woodyard, signed yesterday from Lincoln City, is expected to replace the Irishman in the Peterborough squad and now the Dons are set to unveil Forrester as their first signing of the summer, despite interest from a host of teams.