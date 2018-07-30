Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and Rangers find out European referees

The referees for Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and Rangers’ European matches have been confirmed, with a prominent World Cup official taking charge of the Dons’ trip to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

L-R: Massimiliano Irrati, Dennis Higler, Benoit Millot and Sandro Scharer. Pictures: Getty Images

Burnley (1) v Aberdeen (1)

Italian whistler Massimiliano Irrati will be the man in the middle for Aberdeen’s trio to Lancashire, for their Europa League second qualifying round second leg tie against Burnley.

The 39-year-old from the Tuscany region, who has taken charge of more than 80 top flight matches in his homeland, was one of the 13 VAR officials at the 2018 World Cup. He was on duty for the tournament opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and was the main VAR for the final between France and Croatia. All in all, the official was the main VAR for 14 matches in Russia - more than any other VAR.

His Serie A bow came in March 2012 when he took chrage of Bologna’s match with Chievo Verona. He officiated his first senior international match in February 2017 for San Marino’s friendly match with Andorra.

Irrati’s club international debut came in the 2017/18 Europa League second qualifying round when he was appointed to ref Progres Niederkorn v AEL Limassol.

During a match in 2016 between Lazio and Napoli, Irrati temporarily suspended the match due to racism in the stands.

Irrati has taken charge of 196 matches so far in his career, issuing 850 yellow cards, 29 red cards and awarding 52 penalties.

He will be assisted by Lorenzo Manganelli and Sergio Ranghetti, while Gianluca Manganiello will be on fourth official duty.

Rosenborg (1) v Celtic (3)

Celtic’s trip to Trondheim will be overseen by Swiss referee Sandro Scharer.

Aged just 30, Scharer has overseen some 263 matches since his first game in 2013.

He’s relatively experienced in continental fixtures, having taken charge of eight matches across the Champions League and Europa League, as well as five matches in the UEFA Youth League.

Scharer also refereed matches in the French and German top flights, as well as being the man in the middle for a Qatar Stars league match.

In his 263 matches, Scharer has dished out 1093 yellow cards, 27 red cards and awarded 82 penalties.

He will be assisted by countrymen Bekim Zogaj and Jonas Erni, while the fourth official will be Lukas Fahndrich.

Asteras Tripolis (2) v Hibs (3)

Frenchman Benoit Millot will be in charge for Hibs’ second trip to face Greek opposition.

The 36-year-old hails from the southwestern Parisian suburb of Châtenay-Malabry, where French international duo Hatem Ben Arfa and Jerome Rothen grew up.

Now in his ninth year of top-level officiating, Millot has taken charge of six Europa League and Champions League fixtures, as well as four UEFA Youth League matches.

He was the man in the middle for CSKA Moscow’s Champions League third round qualifying clash with AEK Athens in August 2017, during which he booked six players - three from either team.

In Millot’s three Europa League qualifying matches, he has shown a total of 15 yellow cards: four in Vojvodina’s 3-0 win over Spartaks Jurmala in a second round qualifier in July 2015; six in FC Koper’s 2-0 loss at home to Neftchi Baku in July 2014 and a further five in Petrolul Ploiesti’s 4-1 win away to Viktoria Plzen in August 2014.

Overall Millot has taken charge of 241 matches in which he has issued 862 bookings, sent off 28 and awarded 45 penalties.

He will be assisted in Tripoli by Stephan Luzi and Philippe Jeanne, with Jeremy Stinat appointed fourth official.

Rangers (1) v Osijek (0)

32-year-old Dutchman Dennis Higler has been appointed to referee Rangers’ home tie with Osijek of Croatia.

The majority of his games refereed have come in the his homeland tournaments - the Eredivisie, Eerste Divisie and KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup)- although he has also taken charge of matches in Belgium’s second tier.

In his 257 matches Higler has shown 762 yellow cards, 38 reds and has given 72 penalties.

He has taken charge of just three Europa League qualifiers, showing 12 yellow cards - seven of which came in Ruzomberok’s 2-0 win over Vojvodina in July last year.

Higler will be backed up at Ibrox by Joost van Zuilen and Johan Balder, while Siemen Mulder is the fourth official.

Scots officials

Meanwhile, Scottish top flight referees are in action in both the Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

Kevin Clancy is the man in the middle for Vitesse Arnhem’s clash with FC Viitorul, and will be assisted by David McGeachie and Jordan Stokoe, with Nick Walsh the fourth official.

In the Champions League qualifiers, Andrew Dallas has been appointed to take charge of Malmo’s home tie with CFR 1907 Cluj. His assistants are Graeme Stewart and Douglas Ross, with Don Robertson on fourth official duties.