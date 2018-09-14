Aberdeen brandish SFA explanation for Michael Devlin red ‘unacceptable’

Aberdeen have hit out at the Scottish FA for their explanation of the Michael Devlin red card appeal, brandishing it “unacceptable”.

Aberdeen have found the SFA's explanation of why Michael Devlin's red card has not been rescinded "unacceptable". Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The centre-back was sent off by Craig Thomson five minutes into Aberdeen’s fixture with Kilmarnock earlier, the player adjudged to have pulled down Eamonn Brophy.

The Dons lost 2-0 and the club subsequently appealed the red card.

However, the appeal was unsuccessful which left Aberdeen “extremely disappointed with the outcome”.

They have since issued a strong statement regarding the decision and the explanation, urging for greater “consistency and transparency”.

It read: “Aberdeen FC finds the explanation provided by the SFA in relation to the Michael Devlin red card appeal unacceptable.

“The club maintains its view that the player was wrongfully dismissed, that the evidence presented was a robust defence and was overwhelmingly compelling in the player’s favour.

“In light of recent decisions taken by the SFA, the club believes it is imperative for the country’s football authorities to establish consistency and transparency in the appeal and referral process and will engage in dialogue with the SPFL in this regard to seek their assistance.”

Aberdeen have also called for the game’s “stakeholders” to look into the prospect of video technology such as VAR.

The statement continued: “Furthermore, at a time when technology is making a significant and positive impact across sport, the club believes that the impact of the VAR system trials in the English Premier League need to be considered if stakeholders in the game are going to regain trust in the process.

“AFC is aware that the views we have expressed are held by many who have found key appeal and referral decisions this year perplexing and want to see the governing body dealing with this proactively, with a consistent and transparent appeals process high up on the agenda.

“Doing so would enhance the game’s integrity, greatly assist referees, improve the game for fans and, ultimately, the perception of Scottish football.”

