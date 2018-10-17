Aberdeen anger SPFL and Rangers over ticket sales

Aberdeen are set to anger Rangers having gone against the SPFL’s wishes over the way they have sold tickets their Betfred Cup semi-final.

• READ MORE: Aberdeen blast ‘unnecessary delays’ as ticket split with Rangers set

Aberdeen have gone against SPFL instructions in the way they have sold tickets for their Betfred Cup clash with Rangers. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Dons were handed an allocation of 20,300 for the clash at Hampden Park later this month.

The SPFL had asked Aberdeen that they sell their fans tickets for the East Stand of the national stadium block by block on the proviso that any unsold tickets would be given to Rangers to sell.

It has led to the organisation writing to Aberdeen to express their anger and dismay at the club’s method of selling briefs according to the Daily Record.

Around 10,000 tickets have already been sold by the Reds with the club not following the SPFL’s instructions, reluctant to sell their most loyal fans tickets for seats with some of the poorest sight lines at the ground.

Rangers have already sold their 26,000 allocation for the game which has been rescheduled from its original time on Sunday, 28 October. The Ibrox side released a statement expressing their satisfaction with the “lion’s share” of tickets.

However, they will unlikely receive any more due to Aberdeen selling tickets in blocks which would make segregation difficult.

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Kyle Lafferty ‘blocked from playing for Rangers’ | Celtic boost ahead of Hibs test | Rangers eye midfielder