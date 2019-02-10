Aberdeen 4-1 Queen of the South: Sam Cosgrove at the double as Niall McGinn orchestrates cup win

Niall McGinn’s half-time introduction sparked Aberdeen into life as the Dons ran out 4-1 winners against Queen of the South in the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round.

Little of note happened in the opening 45 but McGinn’s appearance for the second half, replacing Stevie May, kick-started the cup tie in the north east.

Stephen Dobbie celebrates after scoring his 38th goal of the season with a stunning long-range effort. Picture: SNS Group

The Northern Irishman, now in his second spell at Pittodrie, opened the scoring on 47 minutes with a vicious drive from 18 yards, getting the break of the ball after Kyle Jacobs had dispossessed Sam Cosgrove on the edge of the box.

Stephen Dobbie took his tally for the season to 38 with a wonderful drive from distance that gave Joe Lewis no chance, squaring the game just three minutes later.

From then on it was largely one-way traffic.

McGinn’s ball in from the left on 63 minutes was met by Andy Considine, who powered a header past Alan Martin in the Queens goal to restore Aberdeen’s lead.

Five minutes later Cosgrove got on the scoresheet, his downward header from McGinn’s cross giving Martin no chance as the Dons pulled further ahead.

On 73 minutes Andy Stirling was penalised for handball in the Doonhamers’ penalty box, with Cosgrove stepping up and placing the ball with power and precision into the bottom right-hand corner to put Derek McInnes’ side 4-1 up.

Cosgrove passed up a glorious chance for his hat-trick and Aberdeen’s fifth as he contrived to spoon Gary Mackay-Steven’s cutback over the bar from very close range.

Lyndon Dykes saw a shot saved by Lewis on 80 minutes, and Lewis Ferguson brought out a fine save from Martin as the game approached its conclusion, but there were to be no more goals as the Dons advanced to the last eight.

Full match report to follow>>>