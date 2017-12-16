Aberdeen 4 - 1 Hibs: How the Aberdeen players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Aberdeen player in the thumping of Hibs.
• READ MORE: Aberdeen 4 - 1 Hibs: Mackay-Steven nets treble in thumping win
Joe Lewis - 8
Produced an outstanding save from a netbound John McGinn shot. Was only beaten by a double-deflected shot.
Shay Logan - 8
Back to his best as he kept Brandon Barker quiet with aggressive defending and was proactive in providing width.
Scott McKenna - 7
Grows in stature with each passing performance and has gone from fourth choice centre-back to first choice. Produced a sublime tackle on Oli Shaw in the second half.
Anthony O’Connor - 7
A steady performance from the Irishman and was able to get involved in play.
• READ MORE: Derek McInnes: Dons now face stiffer challenge for second
Andrew Considine - 7
Martin Boyle caused the Aberdeen stalwart little trouble. A quiet and comfortable afternoon.
Graeme Shinnie - 9
An imperious performance in the midfield, overshadowing John McGinn. Netted the opener but set the tempo with his passing and pressing.
Kenny McLean - 8
The ideal game for McLean where the game is played in front of him and has time to switch play which he did really well.
Gary Mackay-Steven - 10
Easily the winger’s best performance in many a month. The confidence was oozing through him as he scored a hat-trick and constantly threatened with his pace, trickery and dribbling qualities.
Adam Rooney - 6
Fielded on the right, he was a peripheral figure.
• READ MORE: The 2016/17 Scottish Championship players who’ve improved in the top flight
Ryan Christie - 7
One of the most surprising aspects of the game was that in such a dominant display from Aberdeen Christie wasn’t the main protagonist. Saying that he was a very good supporting act.
Stevie May - 6
Perhaps the most disappointing facet of Aberdeen’s performance was that the forward wasn’t as involved as he would have liked to have been.
Substitutes
Scott Wright - 6
Replaced Mackay-Steven to provide a wide threat.
Greg Stewart - 6
A better option on the right than Rooney.
Nicky Maynard - 6
Worked hard as he always does.
• READ MORE: Cowdenbeath would have defeated us, says Hibs boss Neil Lennon