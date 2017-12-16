Aberdeen 4 - 1 Hibs: How the Aberdeen players rated

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for every Aberdeen player in the thumping of Hibs.

Joe Lewis - 8

Produced an outstanding save from a netbound John McGinn shot. Was only beaten by a double-deflected shot.

Shay Logan - 8

Back to his best as he kept Brandon Barker quiet with aggressive defending and was proactive in providing width.

Scott McKenna - 7

Grows in stature with each passing performance and has gone from fourth choice centre-back to first choice. Produced a sublime tackle on Oli Shaw in the second half.

Anthony O’Connor - 7

A steady performance from the Irishman and was able to get involved in play.

Andrew Considine - 7

Martin Boyle caused the Aberdeen stalwart little trouble. A quiet and comfortable afternoon.

Graeme Shinnie - 9

An imperious performance in the midfield, overshadowing John McGinn. Netted the opener but set the tempo with his passing and pressing.

Kenny McLean - 8

The ideal game for McLean where the game is played in front of him and has time to switch play which he did really well.

Gary Mackay-Steven - 10

Easily the winger’s best performance in many a month. The confidence was oozing through him as he scored a hat-trick and constantly threatened with his pace, trickery and dribbling qualities.

Adam Rooney - 6

Fielded on the right, he was a peripheral figure.

Ryan Christie - 7

One of the most surprising aspects of the game was that in such a dominant display from Aberdeen Christie wasn’t the main protagonist. Saying that he was a very good supporting act.

Stevie May - 6

Perhaps the most disappointing facet of Aberdeen’s performance was that the forward wasn’t as involved as he would have liked to have been.

Substitutes

Scott Wright - 6

Replaced Mackay-Steven to provide a wide threat.

Greg Stewart - 6

A better option on the right than Rooney.

Nicky Maynard - 6

Worked hard as he always does.

