Aberdeen 0 - 3 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of 10 for all the Aberdeen players who saw game time in the defeat to Celtic.

Aberdeen started brightly before Dom Ball was sent off in the first half. Scroll through to see how each player fared.

Left his side in the lurch when sent off for a late, horrible challenge on Ryan Christie in the first half.

The Englishman produced an excellent save to deny Jozo Simunovic before denying James Forrest a second late in the first half. Little chance with goal.

Started well against James Forrest but gave the winger space to turn and score and was bettered for the rest of the encounter.

A difficult afternoon but stood up well against Odsonne Edouard.

One of few Aberdeen players who gets pass marks. Backs against the wall job for the majority.

A tough ask to step into the team and replace Graeme Shinnie. Diligently went about his man-marking responsibility but a tough afternoon nonetheless.

One of Aberdeen's better performers until a head's gone moment where he ludicrously lunged in at Tom Rogic.

Tried to provide the team with strong running down the flanks. Defended well against Kieran Tierney.

Pretty much summed up his Aberdeen career. Started wide and offered little. Moved central and offered even less.