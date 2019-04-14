.

Aberdeen 0 - 3 Celtic: How the Aberdeen players rated

Ratings out of 10 for all the Aberdeen players who saw game time in the defeat to Celtic.

Aberdeen started brightly before Dom Ball was sent off in the first half. Scroll through to see how each player fared.

Left his side in the lurch when sent off for a late, horrible challenge on Ryan Christie in the first half.

1. Dom Ball - 3

The Englishman produced an excellent save to deny Jozo Simunovic before denying James Forrest a second late in the first half. Little chance with goal.

2. Joe Lewis - 8

Started well against James Forrest but gave the winger space to turn and score and was bettered for the rest of the encounter.

3. Max Lowe - 5

A difficult afternoon but stood up well against Odsonne Edouard.

4. Andrew Considine - 6

