Tayport’s Scottish Cup hopes face toughest test of them all

The fifth round of the Scottish Junior Cup is central to this weekend’s junior football card with 16 teams left in the competition dreaming of landing what is often referred to as the Holy Grail.

Tayport, having won the grand old trophy on three occasions, play a significant role in the history of the national competition.

But tomorrow they travel to east Ayrshire to face the club which is synonymous with success at this level of football: Auchinleck Talbot.

‘Bot have won the Scottish on thirteen occasions, eight more times than any other team and are currently enjoying a period of dominance which has seen them annex the trophy seven times in the past 14 seasons, including the last two. So, Chris McPherson’s side could not have had a tougher draw and, given that Auchinleck have beaten Ayr United and drawn with Arbroath in recent years, they will be overwhelming favourites to win on their own Beechwood Park.

Historically, however, ‘Port actually have a winning record against the Ayrshire giants, winning two of the three meetings, all of which were Scottish Junior Cup semi-finals at senior grounds.

At Firhill in 1993, striker Hamish Mackay wrote his name into Tayport folklore with a hat-trick, as his team beat Talbot, who were going for four triumphs in a row.

Tayport won again in 1996, at Fir Park, Motherwell, with Steven Stewart and Stevie Ross notching the goals.

The last meeting was in 2006, back at Firhill.

Robbie Henderson gave the Canniepairt men, who were cup holders, an early lead, but ‘Bot came back to claim a narrow win.

And there, Tayport’s period of success in the Scottish came to an end.

There have been just a couple of decent cup runs in the intervening years.

The Tayport players will be very much looking forward to the challenge and will doubtless give their all in what certainly falls into the ‘big game’ category.

It is a pity that recent momentum has been interrupted by the postponement of last weekend’s Superleague fixture at Downfield, but at least there are no new injuries to report and Chris McPherson should have a large squad from which to select.

Kick-off is 2.00pm and, in the event of a draw, the sides will replay on the Canniepairt next weekend.