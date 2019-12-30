Tayport 2-3 Lochee Utd

Have your say

Tayport pushed last season’s champions Lochee United all the way last weekend in what was their final fixture of the year but were undone by a late winner from a former ‘Port player.

In a positive opening spell for the hosts, Liam McCartney was blocked by the goalkeeper after being played in by Jamie Gill.

Then, on five minutes, the Canniepairt men opened the scoring.

Lyall Shaw and McCartney combined to find Dayle Robertson and the hitman beat a defender and coolly slotted past ‘keeper Gorton.

Unfortunately, Tayport then lost the influential Craig Sturrock to injury, and his defensive qualities would later be missed.

‘Port did maintain the upper hand for the rest of the half, though.

Robertson and McCartney both went close with headers and, as half-time approached, the home side doubled their lead.

Strong play from skipper Ryan Suttie was integral to the goal, which was scored by Liam McCartney, who fired low past Groton to endear himself to the home support on his Canniepairt debut.

However, there was still time for Lochee’s Greg Kirk to head home from a corner kick in added time to reduce the leeway just before the interval.

It would be corners that would prove to be Tayport’s downfall in the second half.

Danny Cavanagh headed the equaliser, on the hour, from another Cameron flag kick, to bring the teams level.

Midway through the half Tayport had further openings with Lyall Shaw being prominent.

Yet the scoreline remained level until the final minute of the contest when hesitant defending enabled former ‘Port man Kevin Milne to net a galling, late winner for the visitors.

Tayport: J Shaw, L O’Brien, C Sturrock (Dale Robertson 9 m), B Ness, B Gourlay (F Wilson 46 m), K Rollo, R Suttie, J Gill, L Shaw, L McArtney, Dayle Robertson.