Switzerland 2 - 2 Costa Rica: Underdogs grab a deserve point

Switzerland will meet Sweden in the last 16 of the World Cup as they secured safe passage from Group E.

While Costa Rica were already out having lost their opening two matches, they were the better side in Nizhny Novgorod and were good value for their 2-2 draw.

Swiss keeper Yann Sommer made a superb stop from Celso Borges’ header before Daniel Colindres went close for Costa Rica as the Europeans struggled to contain a lively front three in the early stages. Colindres then hit the crossbar with a long-range effort.

But Switzerland slowly worked their way into the contest and took the lead on the half-hour when Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross was nodded down for Blerim Dzemaili to thrash home.

However, they also started the second period slowly and Costa Rica made them pay, Kendall Watson grabbing their first goal of the World Cup with a well-timed header.

The equaliser t seemed to stir the Swiss from another slumber, substitute Josip Drmic first heading against the frame of the goalthen regaining his side’s lead with a little over two minutes remaining by tucking away a first-time low drive.

Costa Rica skipper Bryan Ruiz had a chance to end his international career with a goal aswhen Joel Campbell was tripped inside the box. However, Ruiz smashed the penalty against the crossbar and the ball bounced in off Sommer to deny Ruiz a goal with his final touch but earned his country a well-deserved point.