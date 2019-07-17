Sub Emma cautioned before scoring Scots’ equaliser

Kelso football player Emma Craig made an eventful contribution as Scotland’s U19 women suffered a painful stoppage-time defeat last night in their opening UEFA European Championship game.

The Scots ladies looked to have done enough iin Paisley for a share of the points against four-time winners France, when Emma, who plays her club football with Celtic, netted in the 81st minute to make the score 1-1.

But, early in stoppage time, Naomie Feller scored with a powerful shot inside the box, after being set up by Selma Bacha, to give the French women victory in the Group A encounter.

They had taken the lead after an hour when Sandy Baltimore sent over an attempt from the left which resembled a cross but deceived everyone and floated over ‘keeper Sophie Allison into the far corner.

Emma came on as a replacement in the 70th minute for Laura McCartney but found her way into the Slovakian referee’s book shortly afterwards, after some hefty tugging on Bacha’s jersey.

However, Emma was up front with nine minutes remaining and, when the ball was played to her, she tried a shot which was deflected back to her.

Although Emma did not hit the rebound cleanly, it found its way into the bottom corner of the net to give the Scots short-lived hope.

In the other Group A game, played at Firhill, Holland beat Norway 5-0.

Scotland are next in action on Friday night against Norway at Firhill, then they take on Holland on Monday evening at St Mirren Park.