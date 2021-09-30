Stuart Armstrong Scotland call-up questioned as Southampton reveal midfielder could return to face Chelsea

Stuart Armstrong warms up before the match against Everton at Goodison Park on August 14 - his last appearance for Southampton. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Armstrong has yet to play this season due to a troublesome calf injury. He was on the bench for Saints' opening day defeat at Everton, before the problem flared up once more.

The 29-year-old has been a big miss for Hasenhuttl's team, who have yet to win a league game and have struggled in front of goal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was some surprise at St Mary's this week when Armstrong was named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Israel and Faroe Islands, despite not having resumed first-team training.

Hasenhuttl said: "He has been out for 42 days. That's a long time. I don't think that it is best for him to now play for the national team.

"He had a tough pre-season and then that injury took much longer than we all expected. It was a bad setback for him and it will be tough to come back.

"This week he has been training with the team. We will have a look at how he is and if he is good enough to play at the weekend. We will look at him and we will see what he can do for us."

Southampton have not won a Premier League game without Armstrong on the field since December 2019, which only highlights his importance to the club.

"It is important now for him, and us, I know that he can score goals. I know that he is so important for us," said Hasenhuttl.