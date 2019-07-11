Stranraer coach Frank McKeown launches new project between football and fire service

Stranraer coach Frank McKeown swapped football kit for firefighting gear to launch a new initiative at Hampden.

The SPFL Trust this week announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

And McKeown, who combines his coaching duties at Stair Park with those of a crew manager at Easterhouse Fire Station in Glasgow, was on the scene at the national stadium to kick off the new partnership.

The MOU is an agreement between the two parties to explore opportunities such as best practice and training.

Although the contract is not legally binding, it shows a commitment to working closely together in the future.

The SPFL Trust and SFRS have agreed to share knowledge in seven areas; processes and protocols, learning and development, training, safety, safeguarding protected groups, health initiatives and equality.

Former Stranraer player McKeown, who returned to the club as first-team coach during the summer, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and SPFL Trust – two organisations who do such important work in the community such as supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged members of society – join together in this way.”

Frank was joined by Assistant Chief Officer of the SFRS, Ross Haggart, who is the director of prevention and protection.

He said: “We are very proud to officially mark the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and SPFL Trust.

“Through working with the SPFL Trust, we can utilise the power of football to support people, young and old, across Scotland’s communities, helping to keep them safe and achieving their goals as a result of this unique partnership.”

Nicky Reid, from the SPFL Trust, said: “The purpose of the MOU is to form a closer working relationship with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, through sharing ideas and training.

“It’s a fantastic agreement to have and will be a huge benefit to both sides. We look forward to working with the SFRS in the future.”