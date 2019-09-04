Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell warns players they must defend better

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell has warned his side they need to stop giving away cheap goals after Saturday’s home loss to Peterhead.

A late onslaught and a David Dangana wasn’t enough to salvage a point against 10-man Peterhead who took the points thanks to Scott Brown’s earlier double.

And the Blues boss admitted that although they hit the woodwork twice his side hadn’t deserved to take anything from the game.

He admitted: “We lost the game in the first half.

“We started the game great, the first 20-25 minutes - we did the same last week - and then lost a poor goal. We defend the corner well but don’t defend the second phase, we’re not quick enough to go and stop the cross coming back in.

“We then huff and puff and they score a poor second. We’ve had three chances at the edge of the box and they have defended for their lives to make sure they get blocks in, to make sure their goal’s not peppered.

“They have the same thing with Scott Brown, he takes a touch with people standing off him and puts it in the top corner.

“In the second half I thought we started the game well when they had 11, but when you hit the post twice you know it’s not your day.

“But to be fair did we deserve it to be our day? No, we didn’t, let’s be absolutely honest.”

Stranraer have no game until Clyde away on September 14 - and Farrell admits there’s work to be done between now and then.

He said: “We’re losing too many goals. We always look as though we’ll score goals, but as a defensive unit - I don’t mean my back three or my goalkeeper but all 11 of us - we look as if we’re too easy to play against and score against.

“That’s something we’re going to have to work hard on in the break. If you lose two goals every week you’re going to have to go and score three and that’s a hell of an ask in this league.”