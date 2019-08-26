Stevie May saga takes another turn as striker's move from Aberdeen 'is back on'

Stevie May could yet be a St Johnstone player by the end of the current transfer window, according to the Herald.

The Aberdeen striker has looked set to re-join his former club on two occasions this summer with the deal eventually pronounced dead both times.

The first instance reportedly saw May and his agent seeking to make last-minute changes to the deal, which caused St Johnstone to pull the plug.

It was then understood that May returned and offered to sign for the original terms, only for Saints to offer a significantly reduced wage package.

Aberdeen are believed to be very keen on getting May off the wage budget before the window shuts next week.