Steven Naismith to leave Norwich City on loan in January

Steven Naismith will definitely leave Norwich City this month to go on loan to another club, according to BBC Scotland.

READ MORE - Bruno Alves to miss Rangers’ Florida Cup matches with calf injury

Steven Naismith will leave Norwich City on loan this January window. Picture: John Devlin

The 31-year-old has not featured for the English Championship side since late August and is looking to move on in search of first-team football.

Both of Naismith’s former clubs in Scotland, Kilmarnock and Rangers, have been linked with the attacker.

It is said that two English teams are willing to meet Norwich’s demands to pay 20 per cent of the player’s £50,000-a-week wages.

This would likely rule Kilmarnock out of the running, though Rangers’ hopes could be boosted by the impending loan of Carlos Pena to Cruz Azul. The Mexican side, managed by Pedro Caixinha, are apparently willing to cover Pena’s £20,000-a-week wages.

Reports earlier today insisted Naismith would be willing to “play for free” if it meant he could secure a return to Ibrox.

READ MORE - Cruz Azul to cover Carlos Pena’s £20k-a-week Rangers wages - reports