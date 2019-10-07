Steve Clarke open to ex-England defender Steven Caulker switching to Scotland

Former England defender Steven Caulker has expressed his desire to play for Scotland and will be considered by manager Steve Clarke.

Caulker, currently playing for Turkish League leaders Alanyaspor, contacted Clarke’s assistant coach Steven Reid to confirm his interest in switching allegiance.

With the current squad preparing for Thursday’s Euro 2020 Group I qualifier in Russia, Reid also revealed that Livingston’s Australian-born striker Lyndon Dykes and Hibs’ Welsh-born goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, both of whom have Scottish parents, are also on Clarke’s radar.

Caulker was capped once by England at senior level when he scored in a friendly against Sweden in 2012. As the 27-year-old has not played in a competitive match for the country of his birth, he is still