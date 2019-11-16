Steve Clarke names Scotland team for Cyprus clash and hands debut to defender

Have your say

Steve Clarke has handed a debut to Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher for Scotland's European Championship qualifier against Cyprus.

Ryan Jack and Greg Taylor are also named in the starting line-up, while Steven Naismith has been handed the captain's armband as he earns his 50th Scotland cap.

Gallagher will start alongside Scott McKenna in central defence, with Taylor and Liam Palmer in the full-back positions.

Alongside Taylor, Celtic have another three starters in Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and James Forrest, while Aston Villa's John McGinn will look to continue his good form this season. David Marshall is chosen in goal.

With the Nations Cup play-offs next year Clarke has urged players to make their case for inclusion, especially given the spate of recent call-offs.